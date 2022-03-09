Winonan dies in two-vehicle car wreck

Winona resident Jason Taylor Kamrowski, 29, died Saturday as the result of a two-vehicle car wreck in Richmond Township in Winona County.

Kamrowski was traveling southbound on Highway 61 in a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado when his vehicle crossed the center median, according to the Minnesota State Patrol's report.

The Chevrolet collided with a 2020 Volvo Semi in the northbound lane of Highway 61 near milepost 11 at 8:49 a.m.

The semi was driven by Darren Ray Bloomstrand, 61, of Plum City, Wis., who suffered no injuries due to the crash.

Bloomstrand was wearing a seatbelt.

It is unknown if Kamrowski was wearing a seatbelt or if he had consumed any alcohol before the crash.

The road conditions were wet, according to the State Patrol report.

Besides Minnesota State Patrol, Winona County Sheriff's Office, Dakota Fire, Nodine Fire, Pickwick Fire, La Crescent Fire and Tri-state Ambulance also reported to the crash.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0