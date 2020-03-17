Winona YMCA to suspend operations at 5 p.m. Tuesday

The Winona Family YMCA is suspending all events, programming and operations at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, because of COVID-19 concerns.

The Y will reassess by Monday, March 30, depending on guidance from local, state and federal officials.

"The Y's mission is to strengthen the community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility for all," said Janneke Sobeck, the Winona Y's chief executive officer. "We are working with our staff to develop creative and engaging ways to stay involved with the Y virtually so that we may continue to serve our community."

She said the Winona Family YMCA has served the community for nearly 135 years and will continue for years to come.

"We care about our community and want everyone to have the opportunity to thrive – no matter what our world is facing," she said.

