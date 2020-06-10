Winona YCMA collecting supplies for Twin Cities counterparts

The Winona Family YMCA will be collecting donations to deliver to its partner YMCAs in the Twin Cities.
The Winona Family YMCA will accept donations between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m through June 11 in its lobby at 207 Winona St., Winona. Donors are asked to practice physical distancing and are strongly encouraged to wear a mask if possible.
Below is a list of needed supplies:
- Diapers of all sizes, wipes, baby formula and baby food
- First aid supplies
- Feminine hygiene supplies
- Toiletries – toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, soap, deodorant, lotion, floss, combs, brushes
- Laundry detergent
- Nonperishable food and snacks for families and kids
- Paper towels, toilet paper
- Face masks
- Dish soap
- Ziploc bags of all sizes
- Tissue – boxes and travel size
Questions can be directed to Janneke Sobeck, CEO of the Winona Family YMCA at jsobeck@winonaymca.org or by leaving a message at 507-454-1520.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.