Winona YCMA collecting supplies for Twin Cities counterparts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Winona Family YMCA will be collecting donations to deliver to its partner YMCAs in the Twin Cities.

The Winona Family YMCA will accept donations between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m through June 11 in its lobby at 207 Winona St., Winona. Donors are asked to practice physical distancing and are strongly encouraged to wear a mask if possible.

Below is a list of needed supplies:

Diapers of all sizes, wipes, baby formula and baby food

First aid supplies

Feminine hygiene supplies

Toiletries – toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, soap, deodorant, lotion, floss, combs, brushes

Laundry detergent

Nonperishable food and snacks for families and kids

Paper towels, toilet paper

Face masks

Dish soap

Ziploc bags of all sizes

Tissue – boxes and travel size

Questions can be directed to Janneke Sobeck, CEO of the Winona Family YMCA at jsobeck@winonaymca.org or by leaving a message at 507-454-1520.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.