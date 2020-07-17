You are the owner of this article.
Winona woman dies in fiery head-on crash in southwest Wisconsin Thursday
A 34-year-old Winona woman died Thursday in a head-on car crash in the town of Seneca, Wisconsin.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 3:16 a.m. about a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 35.

The Winonan, who has not yet been identified, was reportedly driving southbound in a 2020 Dodge Durango when she crossed the centerline, according to a release from Crawford County Sheriff Dale McCullick.

The vehicle reportedly struck a semi-tractor trailer, driven by a 63-year-old man from Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, traveling northbound.

The Winonan’s vehicle reportedly overturned in the middle of the road and became engulfed in flames.

The man’s vehicle went off the road and ended up in a marsh area located between the highway and nearby railroad.

The Winonan was pronounced dead on the scene, while the man experienced non-life-threatening injuries.

No passenger was in either vehicle.

The highway was closed for eight hours after the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

