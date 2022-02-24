 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winona woman dies from injuries after Winona car crash

Kendra Leigh Atherton-Guenther, 29, of Winona has died as a result of a crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon on Highway 61.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, a 2004 Saturn Vue, driven by Atherton-Guenther, was traveling south bound on Highway 61 at 1:11 p.m, when it collided with a 2011 Freightliner Semi that was parked on the shoulder of south bound Highway 61.

The driver of the semi, Quinton Levair Stephens, 56 of Austell, GA, was not injured in the crash, according to the report.

Atherton-Guenther was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and the airbag was deployed, according to the report. Atherton-Guenther was flown into Gundersen Lutheran in La Crosse but succumbed to her injuries, State Patrol said.

The highway was classified as snow/ice in the report and alcohol is not a factor in the accident. Outside agencies who assisted with the crash were MedLink and Winona Police, Fire and Ambulance.

