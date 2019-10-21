A Winona woman died Friday after being hit by a vehicle on Vila Street, south of Gilmore Avenue, in Winona.
Rose Ann Adamczyk, 76, was hit by a vehicle driven by Connan Paul Wolfe, 38, of Winona while attempting to cross the street at about 2:50 p.m., according to the Winona Police Department.
Adamczyk walked into the street from inbetween a parked semi-tractor and a semi-trailer disconnected, which was on the east side of the street.
Life-saving measures were attempted, but Adamczyk was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident is under investigation. The State Patrol is assisting with reconstructing the crash.
