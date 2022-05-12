Winona woman arrested for DWI

A Winona woman was arrested for DWI on Wednesday night.

According to the Winona County Sheriff’s Department, a vehicle was stopped at 8:28 p.m. on Highway 14 in Lewiston for not having headlights on.

The driver, Renee Brianna Rayfield, 18, showed signs of impairment (bloodshot and watery eyes, droopy eyelids), and there was an odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle.

Rayfield was arrested for driving under the influence and a juvenile passenger in the vehicle was also arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Charges against Rayfield are pending the result of a blood test.

