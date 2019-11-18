Winona fans cheer to show support for the Winhawks' football team at the MSHSL Class AAAA semifinal game Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
MINNEAPOLIS — Winhawk fans joined together Friday to cheer on the Winona Senior High School football team as it competed in the MSHSL Class AAAA state semifinals in Minneapolis.
Corey Sense, a Winona graduate, decided to attend the game because when he was in school, the football team wasn’t as successful.
He recalled that the football program struggled for a while, so, he said, “to finally see it achieve is amazing.”
The Winhawks’ 48-24 loss to Rocori on Friday was the first of the season. Winona won its first 12 games with an average margin of victory of 25 points, and it led Rocori 14-7 at halftime before the wheels fell off.
Becky Benson, a mother of a Winona school band member, shared her perspective on attending the game.
“It’s awesome. I mean, it’s what you hope for, and they worked hard for it all season,” Benson said.
She added that it was extra special that they were able to finally play somewhere warm, inside U.S. Bank Stadium.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Benson added that it was good experience for her child, who was excited about being able to continue on to semifinals as a member of the band.
Although the team wasn’t able to come out on top, the community did have an opportunity to come together and to celebrate the success that had already been seen this season.
“It’s really cool. People you don’t know from Winona, you get to meet them,” said WAPS seventh-grader Malia Indra. She, along with her friend Gabby Lee, expressed their excitement about the team making it as far as they did in the season and being able to play at the stadium.
“It’s happened before,” Benson said about the community coming together for the game, “and it’s special every time. It’s just amazing. Proud to be here and support them.”
Although the football season has come to an end for the Winhawks, the fans will go home and continue to show their support for the athletes who have made them proud.
WSHS Football at US Bank Stadium
Winona's quarterback Jackson Nibbelink (16) releases a beautifully thrown pass from the pocket during Friday's MSHSL AAAA semifinal game at US Bank Stadium.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSHS Football at US Bank Stadium
Ricori quarterback Jack Steil (1) is chased down by the Winona defense during Friday's MSHSL Class AAAA semifinal game at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSHS Football at US Bank Stadium
Winona's Austin Mlynczak(5) get tackled by Ricori's Camdyn Bauer (3) during Friday's MSHSL AAAA State semifinal football game against Rocori at US Bank Stadium on November 15th, 2019.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSHS Football at US Bank Stadium
Ricori quarterback Jack Steil (1) runs with the ball as the Winona defense tries to chase him down during Friday's MSHSL Class AAAA state semifinal game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSHS Football at US Bank Stadium
Winona's quarterback Jackson Nibbelink (16) hops into the end zone for a touchdown during Friday's MSHSL AAAA semifinal game against Ricori at US Bank Stadium.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSHS Football at US Bank Stadium
Winona's Dayne Gamoke gets tackled downfield by a couple of Ricori's defenders at US Bank Stadium during Friday's MSHSL AAAA semifinal game on November 15th, 2019.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSHS Football at US Bank Stadium
Winona's defense tries to chase down Rocori's Jayden Phillippi (11) as he runs with the football during Friday's MSHSL AAAA State semifinal game at US Bank Stadium on November 15th, 2019.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSHS Football at US Bank Stadium
Winona's Dayne Gamoke (5) makes a great catch over Ricori's Andrew Anderson (88) during Friday's MSHSL AAAA semifinal game at US Bank Stadium on November 15th, 2019. Ricori defeated Winona by a score of 48-24.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSHS Football at US Bank Stadium
Winona's Austin Mlynczak (5) and Jackson Nibbelink (16) congratulate each other in the end zone following a Winhawk touchdown during Friday's MSHSL AAAA semifinal game against Ricori at US Bank Stadium.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSHS Football at US Bank Stadium
Winona fans cheer to show support for the Winhawks' football team at the MSHSL Class AAAA semifinal game Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSHS Football at US Bank Stadium
Winona's Thomas Modjeski (15) prepares to block for Austin Mlynczak (5) as Mlynczak returns a kick against Ricori during Friday's MSHSL AAAA State semifinal game at US Bank Stadium.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSHS Football at US Bank Stadium
Winona's Austin Mlynczak (5) runs past Ricori defenders during Friday's MSHSL AAAA State semifinal game at US Bank Stadium.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSHS Football at US Bank Stadium
Ricori's team shows great sportsmanship as they come to shake Ethan Prodzinski's hand as Ethan was forced to exit Friday's MSHSL AAAA semifinal game early because of injury at US Bank Stadium on November 15th, 2019.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSHS Football at US Bank Stadium
Winona's Sam Kanne (18) gets tackled after a nice catch and run during Friday's MSHSL AAAA State semifinal football game against Rocori at US Bank Stadium on November 15th, 2019.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSHS Football at US Bank Stadium
Winona's Austin Mlynczak (5) makes a great downfield catch as Ricori's Camdyn Bauer (3) and Tucker Haakonson (10) attempt to defend Mlynczak during Friday's MSHSL AAAA State semifinal game at US Bank Stadium.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSHS Football at US Bank Stadium
Winona's Dayne Gamoke (3) and Jackson Nibbelink (16) celebrate a touchdown during Friday's MSHSL AAAA semifinal game at US Bank Stadium.
CRAIG JOHNSON, Winona Daily News
WSHS Football at US Bank Stadium
Hugs from teammates and coaches are shared with Ethan Prodzinski following Friday's MSHSL AAAA semifinal game at US Bank Stadium.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSHS Football at US Bank Stadium
Winona's Dayne Gamoke (5) leaps into the air make a great catch over Ricori's Andrew Anderson (88) during Friday's MSHSL AAAA semifinal game at US Bank Stadium on November 15th, 2019. Ricori defeated Winona by a score of 48-24.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSHS Football at US Bank Stadium
Winona's Trevor Pomeroy (22) tries to evade Ricori defenders during Friday's MSHSL Class AAAA state semifinal game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSHS Football at US Bank Stadium
Winona's Winhawk's Austin Mlynczak (5) makes a fantastic catch on a beautifully thrown ball during Friday's MSHSL AAAA semifinal game at US Bank Stadium on November 15th, 2019.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSHS Football at US Bank Stadium
Winona's Bryan Cassellius prepares to make a tackle against Rocori's Jayden Philippi during Friday's MSHSL AAAA State semifinal football game at US Bank Stadium on November 15th, 2019.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSHS Football at US Bank Stadium
The Winona Winhawk football team celebrates a touchdown during Friday's MSHSL AAAA State Tournament game at US Bank Stadium on November15th, 2019.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSHS Football at US Bank Stadium
Jackson Nibbelink embraces Ethan Prodzinski following Friday's MSHSL AAAA semifinal game as Prodzinski was forced to leave the game early due to injury.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSHS Football at US Bank Stadium
Winona's Austin Mlynczak (5) receives a beautifully thrown pass and makes a great catch during Friday's MSHSL AAAA semifinal game at US Bank Stadium.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSHS Football at US Bank Stadium
The Winona Winhawk football team walks toward the sideline after Friday's MSHSL AAAA State Tournament game loss to Rocori at US Bank Stadium on November15th, 2019. The Winhawks lost by a score of 48-24.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSHS Football at US Bank Stadium
Halftime update...The Winhawks lead Rocori by a score of 14-7 at halftime during the MSHSL AAAA semifinal game at US Bank Stadium.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSHS Football at US Bank Stadium
The view from the media area at US Bank Stadium. Thank you to all who had a part in giving me a fantastic opportunity to take photos this season. Congratulations to the Winona Winhawk football team on a great season!
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs K-M
Winona Senior High's running back Dominic Davis (21) receives congratulations from his coaches following Friday night's victory over Kasson-Mantorville at Mayo High School in Rochester following the Section 1AAAA championship game.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs K-M
The Winona High Winhawks sideline cheers on their teammates during the Section 1AAAA championship game at Mayo High School Friday night in Rochester.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs K-M
Winona Senior High's Trevor Pomeroy (22) runs over and through the Kasson-Mantorville defense Friday night at Mayo High School in Rochester during the Section 1AAAA championship game.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs K-M
Winona Senior High's Jackson Nibbelink (16) runs away from the Kasson-Mantorville defense during the Section 1AAAA football championship game Friday night at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs K-M
Members of the Winona High Winhawks football coaching staff display their Section 1AAAA championship game plaque at Mayo High School Friday night in Rochester after they defeated Kasson-Mantorville by a score of 40-21.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs K-M
Winona Senior High's Aaron Witt (13) celebrates a big play during the Section 1AAAA football championship game against Kasson-Mantorville Friday at Mayo High School in Rochester as the Winhawks beat K-M by a score of 40-21.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs K-M
Winona Senior High football team members honor Ethan Prodzinski following Friday's win at the Section 1AAAA championship game against Kasson-Mantorville at Mayo High School in Rochester, MN.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs K-M
Winona's Aaron Witt (13) celebrates a big play during the Section 1AAAA championship game against Kasson-Mantorville on Friday at Mayo High School in Rochester. The Winhawks beat K-M 40-21.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs K-M
Winona Senior High's running back Dominic Davis (21) works his way through the Kasson-Mantorville defense for a touchdown Friday night at Mayo High School in Rochester during the Section 1AAAA championship game.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs K-M
Winona Senior High's Bryan Cassellius (11) looks to the sideline for instruction during the Section 1AAAA football championship game against Kasson-Mantorville Friday at Mayo High School in Rochester. The Winhawks beat K-M by a score of 40-21.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs K-M
Winona Senior High's Aaron Witt (13) and Drew Meyer (37) tackle Kasson-Mantorville's running back Brooks Buchanan during the Section 1AAAA football championship game against Kasson-Mantorville Friday at Mayo High School in Rochester. The Winhawks beat K-M by a score of 40-21.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs K-M
Winona's Jackson Nibbelink (16) runs away from the Kasson-Mantorville defense during the Section 1AAAA championship game Friday night at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs K-M
Winona Senior High's Austin Mlynczak (5) works his way through the Kasson-Mantorville defense Friday night at Mayo High School in Rochester during the Section 1AAAA championship game.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs K-M
Winona Senior High's Jackson Nibbelink (16) throws the ball over Kasson-Mantorville's Reese Tripp (71) during the Section 1AAAA football championship game Friday night at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs K-M
Members of the Winona High Winhawks football team display their Section 1AAAA championship game plaque at Mayo High School Friday night in Rochester after they defeated Kasson-Mantorville by a score of 40-21.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs K-M
Winona Senior High head coach John Cassellius talks to his team following Friday's win at the Section 1AAAA championship game against Kasson-Mantorville at Mayo High School in Rochester, MN.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs K-M
Winona Senior High football team members honor Ethan Prodzinski following Friday's win at the Section 1AAAA championship game against Kasson-Mantorville at Mayo High School in Rochester, MN.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs K-M
Winona Senior High's defense come up with a big play during the Section 1AAAA football championship game against Kasson-Mantorville Friday at Mayo High School in Rochester as the Winhawks beat K-M by a score of 40-21.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs K-M
Winona Winhawks...2019 Section 1AAAA champions!
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs K-M
Winona Senior High's Aaron Witt (13) makes a tackle during the Section 1AAAA football championship game against Kasson-Mantorville Friday at Mayo High School in Rochester. The Winhawks beat K-M by a score of 40-21.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs K-M
Winona Senior High's Cal Brinkman (64) chases down Kasson-Mantorville's Jakob Aarsvold (25) during the Section 1AAAA football championship game Friday night at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs K-M
Winona Senior High's Aaron Witt (13) looks to the sideline during the Section 1AAAA football championship game against Kasson-Mantorville Friday at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs K-M
Winona Senior High's Jackson Nibbelink (16) walks to the sideline during the Section 1AAAA football championship game against Kasson-Mantorville Friday night at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Playoff Football vs Faribault
Winona Senior High's Jackson Nibbelink (16) and Dayne Gamoke (3) fly high into the air to celebrate a touchdown during Saturday's game against Faribault at Paul Giel Field. The Winhawks offense and defense flew high all game long as they won their opening round playoff game by a score of 62-0.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Playoff Football vs Faribault
Winona Senior High's Sean Mohan makes a nice catch at the back of the end zone for a touchdown during Saturday's game against Faribault at Paul Giel Field. The Winhawks won by a score of 62-0.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Playoff Football vs Faribault
The Winona High Winhawks football team moves ahead as they win their opening round playoff game against Faribault by a score of 62-0 and will next play the winner of the Byron vs Kasson-Mantorville game.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Playoff Football vs Faribault
Winona's Trevor Pomeroy drags a Faribault defender behind him as he crosses the goal line for a touchdown during Saturday's game against Faribault at Paul Giel Field. The Winhawks won by a score of 62-0 and advanced to the sectional championship.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Playoff Football vs Faribault
Winona Senior High head coach John Cassellius walks the sideline during Saturday's game against Faribault at Paul Giel Field. The Winhawks won their opening round playoff game by a score of 62-0.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Playoff Football vs Faribault
Winona Senior High's Dominic Davis runs the ball hard during Saturday's game against Faribault at Paul Giel Field. The Winhawks won by a score of 62-0.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Playoff Football vs Faribault
Winona Senior High's Trenton Langowski looks to the sideline during Saturday's game against Faribault at Paul Giel Field. The Winhawks won their opening round playoff game by a score of 62-0.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Playoff Football vs Faribault
Winona Senior High's Trenton Langowski pulls a Faribault defender across the goal line for a touchdown during Saturday's game against Faribault at Paul Giel Field. The Winhawks won by a score of 62-0.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Playoff Football vs Faribault
Winona Senior High coach Nate Pollock works the sideline during Saturday's game against Faribault at Paul Giel Field. The Winhawks won by a score of 62-0.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Playoff Football vs Faribault
Winona Senior High's Sam Kanne runs with the ball during Saturday's game against Faribault at Paul Giel Field. The Winhawks won by a score of 62-0.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Playoff Football vs Faribault
Winona High Winhawks football team wins their opening round playoff game against Faribault by a score of 62-0.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Playoff Football vs Faribault
Winona Senior High's Jackson Nibbelink (16) finds a opening to run through during Saturday's playoff game against Faribault at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Playoff Football vs Faribault
The Winona High Winhawks football team shows some nice downfield blocking during their opening round playoff game against Faribault.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Playoff Football vs Faribault
Winona Senior High's Thomas Modjeski has a nice catch and run during Saturday's game against Faribault at Paul Giel Field. The Winhawks won by a score of 62-0.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Byron
Winona Senior High School Football vs Byron
The Winona Senior High Winhawk football team wrapped up the regular season Wednesday night with a 33-8 win over Byron. The Winhawks finish the regular season with a perfect 8-0 record and will begin playoff football next Saturday.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Byron
Winona Senior High's Cal Brinkman (64) and Ricardo Castanon (33) frantically chase down a Byron ball carrier during Wednesday's game at Paul Giel Field. Winona won the game by a score of 33-8 and will begin playoff football next week.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Byron
The Winona Senior High Winhawk football team wrapped up the regular season Wednesday night with a 33-8 win over Byron. The Winhawks finish the regular season with a perfect 8-0 record and will begin playoff football next week.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Byron
Plenty of action in the trenches during Wednesday's game between Winona Senior High and Byron. The Winhawks won the game by a score of 33-8.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Byron
Winona Senior High's Austin Mlyncza makes a nice tackle during Wednesday nights game against Byron at Paul Giel Field. The Winhawks won the game by a score of 33-8.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Byron
Winona Senior High's defense chases down a Byron ball carrier during Wednesday's game at Paul Giel Field in Winona, Minnesota. Winona won the game 33-8.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Byron
Winona Senior High's Austin Mlynczak (5) runs with the football while dragging a Byron defender with him.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Byron
Winona Senior High's head coach John Cassellius talks to his Winhawk team following Wednesday's game against Byron at Paul Giel Field. Winona completed its regular season with a perfect 8-0 record by defeating Byron 33-8.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Byron
Winona Senior High's Trevor Pomeroy and the Winona Winhawks are warming up for playoff football which will begin next week for area teams in Minnesota.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Byron
Winona Senior High's head coach John Cassellius talks to his Winhawk team following Wednesday's game against Byron at Paul Giel Field. Winona completed its regular season with a perfect 8-0 record by defeating Byron 33-8 and will play their first playoff game next Saturday.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Byron
Winona Senior High's Sam Kanne (18) runs around the edge for a touchdown during Wednesday's game against Byron. Winona completed its regular season with a perfect 8-0 record by defeating Byron 33-8 at Paul Giel Field Wednesday night.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Byron
Winona Senior High's Jack Rutkowski (7) dives to make a tackle on a Byron ball carrier during Wednesday nights game at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Byron
Winona Senior High's head coach John Cassellius teaches as he talks to his Winhawk team following Wednesday's game against Byron at Paul Giel Field.
Winona Senior High School Football vs Byron
Winona Senior High's quarterback Jackson Nibbelink takes a hard hit from two Byron defenders during Wednesday's game. Winona completed its regular season with a perfect 8-0 record by defeating Byron 33-8 at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Northfield
Winona Senior High's Spencer Wright (8) reaches up for a pass during Friday night's game against Northfield/Arcadia at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Northfield
Winona Senior High's running back Colton Beier (2) receives a very nice block from his offensive lineman during Friday's game against Northfield/Arcadia at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Northfield
Winona Senior High's Jackson Nibbelink (16) throws a pass while being chased by the Northfield defense during Friday night's game at Paul Giel Field. The Winhawks won 31-7 to stay unbeaten.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Northfield
Winona Senior High's defense plays well against Northfield/Arcadia Friday night at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Northfield
Winona Senior High's Jackson Nibbelink (16) fights his way toward the goal line against two Northfield/Arcadia defenders during Friday night's game at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Northfield
The Winona Senior High School football team enters Paul Giel Field to begin the second half of Friday's game against Northfield/Arcadia.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Northfield
Winona Senior High's Jacob Heftman (9) receives instructions from his coaches on the sideline during Friday's Northfield/Arcadia football game at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Northfield
Winona Senior High's head coach John Cassellius watches as the Winhawks take on Northfield/Arcadia Friday night at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Northfield
Winona Senior High's Jackson Nibbelink (16) warms up his throwing arm on the sideline during Friday night's game at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football Homecoming vs Kasson-Mantorville
Winona Senior High's homecoming football game provided plenty of action Friday night as the Winhawks defeated Kasson-Mantorville by a score of 34-24.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football Homecoming vs Kasson-Mantorville
Winona Senior High's quarterback Jackson Nibbelink (16) surveys the Kasson-Mantorville defense during Friday nights game at Paul Giel Field. The Winhawks won Friday's matchup by a score of 34-24.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football Homecoming vs Kasson-Mantorville
Winona Senior High football team departs Paul Giel Field following Friday nights homecoming game as the Winhawks defeated Kasson-Mantorville by a score of 34-24.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football Homecoming vs Kasson-Mantorville
Winona Senior High's quarterback Jackson Nibbelink (16) runs for one of his three first half touchdowns against Kasson-Mantorville Friday night at Paul Giel Field. The Winhawks won Friday's matchup by a score of 34-24.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football Homecoming vs Kasson-Mantorville
Students show their team spirit during Friday's Winona's Homecoming parade festivities which took place prior to Friday nights Winona Senior High Winhawks Football game.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football Homecoming vs Kasson-Mantorville
Winona Senior High's offensive line prepares to take on Kasson-Mantorville's defense Friday night at Paul Giel Field. The Winhawks won Friday's matchup by a score of 34-24.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football Homecoming vs Kasson-Mantorville
The Winona girls soccer team participates in Friday's Winona's Homecoming parade festivities, which took place prior to Friday night's Winona Senior High football game.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football Homecoming vs Kasson-Mantorville
Winona Senior High's Dayne Gamoke (3) makes a cutback move against a Kasson-Mantorville player Friday night at Paul Giel Field. The Winhawks won Friday's matchup by a score of 34-24.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football Homecoming vs Kasson-Mantorville
Winona Senior High fans and pep band display team spirit during homecoming festivities which took place Friday night as the Winhawks defeated Kasson-Mantorville by a score of 34-24.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football Homecoming vs Kasson-Mantorville
Winona Senior High's quarterback Jackson Nibbelink (16) sees nothing but daylight ahead of him as he runs for one of his three first-half touchdowns against Kasson-Mantorville on Sept. 20 at Paul Giel Field. The Winhawks play the KoMets again Friday in the sectional championship.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football Homecoming vs Kasson-Mantorville
Ashlyn Full shows her team spirit during Friday's Winona's Homecoming parade festivities which took place prior to Friday nights Winona Senior High Winhawks Football game.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football Homecoming vs Kasson-Mantorville
Winona's Sam Kanne (18) chases down Kasson-Mantorville's Easton Knoll (5) during Friday night's game. The Winhawks and the KoMets meet again Friday in the sectional championship.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSHS Football Vs Faribault
WSHS FB vs Faribault
Winona Senior High's Trevor Pomeroy (22) runs through a tackle attempt by Faribault's Bryce Nolen (10) as teammate Sam Kanne (18) provides an excellent lead block during Friday's game held at Paul Giel Field. On this evening, Pomeroy set a new team record for career rushing yards for the Winona Winhawks.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSHS FB vs Faribault
Winona Senior High's Trevor Pomeroy runs over, around, and through Faribault's defense during Friday's game held at Paul Giel Field. Pomeroy set a new record for career rushing yards this evening for the Winona Winhawks as he surpassed the earlier mark of 2,184 yards set by Paul Klinger in 1988.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSHS FB vs Faribault
Winona Senior High's Bryan Cassellius (11) kicks an extra point as Jackson Nibbelink (16) holds the ball for the kick attempt during Friday's game held at Paul Giel Field. The Winhawks beat Faribault by a score of 38-6.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSHS FB vs Faribault
Winona Senior High's Trevor Pomeroy (22) runs loose during Friday's game held at Paul Giel Field. Pomeroy set a new team record for career rushing yards by surpassing the previous mark of 2,184 yards which was set by Winona Winhawk Paul Klinger in 1988.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSHS FB vs Faribault
Winona Senior High's football players make their grand entrance to Friday's game held at Paul Giel Field. The Winhawks beat Faribault by a score of 38-6.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSHS FB vs Faribault
Winona Senior High's Trevor Pomeroy (22) runs through an arm tackle attempt by a Faribault defender and falls into the end zone for one of his three touchdowns during Friday's game held at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSHS FB vs Faribault
Winona Senior High's football players led by Dayne Gamoke on this play show great pursuit defense as they tackle Faribault's Dylan Lippert (42) during Friday's game at Paul Giel Field. The Winhawks beat Faribault by a score of 38-6.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSHS FB vs Faribault
Winona Senior High's football coaches and staff make their entrance prior to Friday's game held at Paul Giel Field. The Winhawks beat Faribault by a score of 38-6.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSHS FB vs Faribault
Winona Senior High's Dayne Gamoke looks to the sideline for instructions during Friday's game against Faribault at Paul Giel Field. The Winhawks beat Faribault by a score of 38-6.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSHS FB vs Faribault
Winona Senior High's Sam Kanne (18) runs over Faribault's Nick Flom (17) as he works his way toward the end zone during Friday's game at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSHS FB vs Faribault
Winona Senior High's Trevor Pomeroy (22) runs through a tackle attempt by Faribault's Bryce Nolen (10) during Friday's game held at Paul Giel Field in Winona. Trevor Pomeroy became the all-time career rushing leader in Winhawk history during this evening's game.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Albert Lea
Winona Senior High's quarterback Jackson Nibbelink scores a touchdown against Albert Lea during Friday nights game in Rochester, MN.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Albert Lea
Winona Senior High's Thomas Modjeski (15) catches a deep pass during Friday nights game against Albert Lea held at the Rochester Regional Sports Center. Winona won the game by a score of 33-7.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Albert Lea
A Winona Senior High football player holds on to make a tackle against Albert Lea during Friday's season opener at the Rochester Regional Sports Center.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Albert Lea
Winona Senior High's Austin Mlynczak (5) receives congratulations from teammate Jack Thompson (66) and others after scoring a touchdown during Friday nights game against Albert Lea held at the Rochester Regional Sports Center. Winona won the game by a score of 33-7.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Albert Lea
Winona Senior High's quarterback Jackson Nibbelink discusses a game plan with coach Garrett Johnson during halftime of Friday nights game in Rochester, MN.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Albert Lea
Winona Senior High Winhawks football team breaks a huddle to begin the second half at Friday nights game against Albert Lea held at the Rochester Regional Sports Center. Winona won the game by a score of 33-7.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Albert Lea
Winona Senior High's quarterback Jackson Nibbelink (16) runs away from Albert Lea defenders including a diving Trevor Ball (66) during Friday nights game in Rochester, MN.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Albert Lea
Winona Senior High Winhawks Thomas Modjeski (15) indicates that a loose ball was recovered by Winona during Friday nights game held at the Rochester Regional Sports Center. Winona won the game by a score of 33-7.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Albert Lea
Winona Senior High's running back Dominic Davis runs hard during Friday nights game against Albert Lea held at the Rochester Regional Sports Center. Winona won the game by a score of 33-7.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Albert Lea
Winona Senior High's running back Trevor Pomeroy (22) eyes up Albert Lea's Cody Yokiel (7) during Friday nights game held at the Rochester Regional Sports Center. Winona won the game by a score of 33-7.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Albert Lea
A large group of Winona Senior High Winhawks football fans gather in Rochester for Friday nights game against Albert Lea held at the Rochester Regional Sports Center. Winona won the game by a score of 33-7.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Albert Lea
Winona Senior High's running back Dominic Davis breaks a tackle during Friday nights game against Albert Lea at the Rochester Regional Sports Center. Winona won the game by a score of 33-7.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Albert Lea
Winona Senior High Winhawks defense led by Ben Rustad (25) surround an Albert Lea ball carrier to tackle him during Friday nights game held at the Rochester Regional Sports Center. Winona won the game by a score of 33-7.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Albert Lea
Winona Senior High Winhawks coach Nate Pollock talks to his team during during a timeout at Friday nights game held at the Rochester Regional Sports Center. Winona won the game by a score of 33-7.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Albert Lea
Winona Senior High Winhawks football team plays at the Rochester Regional Sports Center for their season opener as Winona beat Albert Lea by a score of 33-7.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Albert Lea
Winona Senior High Winhawk's head coach John Cassellius walks the sideline studying his play sheet during Friday nights game against Albert Lea held at the Rochester Regional Sports Center. Winona won the game by a score of 33-7.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.