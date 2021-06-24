Winona Volunteer Services, Winona Health team up for vaccine clinic Tuesday

Winona Volunteer Services and Winona Health are teaming up to offer a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday.

Anyone 12 years old or older will be eligible during this clinic, as Pfizer will be offered during this clinic.

If the patient is under 18, though, their parent or guardian must attend with them.

If a patient has insurance, they should bring their information, but the vaccines are currently free to the patients.

Patients should wear clothing that allows easy access to their upper arm.

The clinic will be in the Chestnut Room at the Winona Volunteer Services, located at 402 E. 2nd St. in Winona, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

It is recommended people call 507-452-5591 if interested in attending this clinic, so the organizers can estimate how many people will attend.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The second dose will be available at the same location from 10 to 11:30 a.m. July 20.

While vaccinations have slowed down across the nation, Winona County's vaccinations do continue to climb each day.