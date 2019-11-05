The Winona Visitor Center on Huff Street will transition to Saturday and Sunday seasonal hours this month through March 2020.
Residents and visitors are invited to stop in and find information about Winona area attractions, restaurants, lodging properties and more every weekend during the late fall and winter seasons. The Visitor Center also offers Winona and Minnesota gifts, wares from local artists, and scenic postcards that share the beauty of our river city.
Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 2 to March 31.
For more information, call Visit Winona at 507-452-0735 or the Winona Visitor Center at 507-452-2278.
