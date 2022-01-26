Winona vaccination clinic volunteers recognized

As the two-year mark passes, staff at Winona County Public Health and Emergency Management continue to lead the mission to enhance the health of the community and minimize the impact of COVID-19 through vaccination clinics.

In one year, Winona County has hosted 267 clinics stretching across the county from Dakota to Saint Charles.

The county could not have given out over 31,606 shots without the partnership of local organizations and tireless individuals.

On Tuesday, the Winona County Community Health Board proclaimed their thanks to all who have given time to accomplish activities such as preparing vaccinations, giving shots, registering for appointments, completing contact tracing early on in the pandemic, providing education and outreach, and providing comforting activities for children.

Two volunteers, Dan Goltz and Janet Nitti, were recognized for their extraordinary service.

Dan Goltz’s volunteering in public safety began in the 1970s. “As a licensed pharmacist his knowledge was instrumental in being able to start clinics so quickly and do them on the scale we did,” states Ben Klinger, Winona County’s Emergency Management Coordinator. Goltz’s contribution totals over 300 hours at Winona County vaccination clinics while also volunteering for clinics at Winona Health.

Janet Nitti, a retired Public Health Nurse, continues to provide public service to Winona County. “Many times, over the course of the pandemic, I have called her up when shorthanded, and she never hesitated to provide a helping hand,” says Betsy Zeller, Winona County’s Public Health nurse vaccine coordinator. Nitti has given over 250 hours to Winona County vaccination clinics.

The participation of many organizations contributes to the scale and success of the vaccination clinics. Winona Fire Department partners with Winona County allowing firefighters to give 2,716 hours to staffing clinics. Additional volunteers and their hours to date include: Winona State University students with 1,790 Hours; Public Health volunteers including many retired nurses with 604 hours; and Emergency Management volunteers with 400 hours.

Members of the following institutions also volunteer their time at COVID-19 vaccination clinics: Winona Park and Recreation, Winona Senior Friendship Center, Gundersen Health, Winona Health, Southeastern Minnesota Center for Independent Living,Winona County Sheriff’s Office transport officers, Public Health interns/practicum students, Emergency Management interns/practicum students, Winona Area Ambulance, Project FINE and Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota.

As the pandemic continues, these organizations and individuals further Winona County Health and Human Services’ vision of fostering a healthy and stable community. Overall, health care facilities, the public’s health, the economy and the greater community benefit from residents having easy access to life-saving vaccinations.