Courtney Beyer, certified nurse practitioner, has joined Winona Health Urgent Care.
Beyer cared for newborns as a labor and delivery nurse from 2011 to 2015, as a childbirth educator while pursuing her CNP degree, and in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, all of which has reinforced her goal of becoming a family nurse practitioner.
Beyer earned her degree at Viterbo University in La Crosse, and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
"I’ve always wanted to take care of people,” Beyer said. “As humans, we all go through personal and health issues, and it’s important for people to receive care from someone who is compassionate... I'm happy to be back (at Winona Heatlh.)"
To learn more about Beyer and the other health-care providers in the Urgent Care clinic at Winona Health, visit winonahealth.org.
