Winona TZD/Safe Roads: Commit to sober ride

St. Patrick’s Day can be a fun time of celebration, but it’s important to keep it from becoming a deadly time on Minnesota roads, the Winona County TZD/Safe Roads coordinator Jeff Peterson reminded residents. This means that if you plan to drink any alcoholic beverage, drive smart by planning a sober ride home and not getting behind the wheel.

Alcohol and drug impairment is one of the most dangerous driving behaviors seen on Minnesota roads. There were 397 drunk driving-related traffic deaths in Minnesota in the last five years (2016-2020), with 79 people killed in 2020 alone. Alcohol-related crashes not only take lives, they change them forever. An average of 384 life-changing injuries were caused by alcohol-related crashes in that same period.

“We understand people are looking for a reason to celebrate, and we want our community members to enjoy St. Patrick’s Day, but we also want to impress upon everyone the importance of safe driving," said Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude. “If you’ve been drinking, make the right choice to find a sober driver to get you, and your friends, home safely.”

Commit to a Sober Ride

Plan for a safe ride — designate a sober driver, use public transportation, a cab or app-based ride service, or stay at the location of the party.

Speak Up – Offer to be a designated driver or be available to pick up a loved one anytime, anywhere.

Buckle up — the best defense against a drunk driver.

Report drunk driving — call 911 when witnessing impaired driving behavior. Be prepared to provide location, license plate number and observed dangerous behavior.

