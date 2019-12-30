Beginning Jan. 1, the fares for the Winona Transit Service will be increasing by 25%, while a few services will nearly double in price.
The last time the transit fare was increased was in January 2009.
Among the services that are being increased, the cash fare for the bus is going up from $1 to $1.25
The cash fare for Dial a Ride is nearly doubling from $1.30 to $2.50, with its punch card service comparatively increasing from $13 to $25.00.
That extends to the tokens for Dial a Ride, which are also nearly doubling from $1.30 to $2.50.
Monthly bus passes for adults are going up from $34 to $42.50, with bus passes for senior citizens and students are going up from $28 to $35.
The increase comes from the city needing to meet its end of the operating cost it shares with the state and federal governments.
City Clerk Monica Mohan says the city pays only 20% of the operating costs for its transit system.
“Most people don’t understand that we get a lot of state and federal grant money to run our transit system,” Mohan said. “They cover 80% of the operating costs, and then through our transit fares, we cover the balance of about 20%.”
Mohan said that while fares are going up, they are still cheaper than neighboring communities like La Crosse, Wisconsin, and Rochester, which charge $1.50 and $2 cash fares, respectively.
“Winona still has a pretty low-cost bus system,” Mohan said. “(Compared) to what other systems are charging, we’re still the lowest at the $1.25 cash fare.”
A shame when Mohan placed all the benches where the buses don't stop, that money could have helped keep the costs down.
