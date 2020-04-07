Winona transit fares waived effective immediately

The Winona City Council has moved to suspend transit fares in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the motion passed by the council Monday evening, the move will reduce interactions between transit drivers and riders, as well as lessen the burden on those facing unemployment or simply trying to get to the grocery store.
The suspension begins immediately and is expected to last until Friday, May 8, but the council said its next meeting on May 4 will address whether an extension is needed.
The council noted that April bus passes purchased would be honored for May after the suspension has lifted.
City manager Steve Sarvi said that on top of the suspension, Winona buses began running an altered schedule on March 20 to give drivers more time to sanitize the interior of the buses.
A release from the city added that every third route has been eliminated for drivers to clean and disinfect the buses, but they are otherwise running on normal schedules.
Updated schedules can be found at cityofwinona.com.
The release requests that riders practice social distancing, wear face masks or other protective coverings, move directly to and from their seat, avoid touching unnecessary surfaces and avoid close interactions with others as much as possible.
“Many of our residents rely on our public transit system for transportation (to) not only their employment, but also for medical appointments and purchasing groceries,” Sarvi said. “We want to keep the buses running as much as possible, but also provide a safe environment.”
City clerk Monica Hennessy Mohan said the city has the option of applying for federal grants that are being offered to compensate communities experiencing financial losses due to COVID-19.
Since many states across the country are also waiving their transit fares, how much the city would be compensated is still undetermined, as well as how the city would go about applying for the grants.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.