Winona transit fares waived effective immediately

The Winona City Council has moved to suspend transit fares in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the motion passed by the council Monday evening, the move will reduce interactions between transit drivers and riders, as well as lessen the burden on those facing unemployment or simply trying to get to the grocery store.

The suspension begins immediately and is expected to last until Friday, May 8, but the council said its next meeting on May 4 will address whether an extension is needed.

The council noted that April bus passes purchased would be honored for May after the suspension has lifted.

City manager Steve Sarvi said that on top of the suspension, Winona buses began running an altered schedule on March 20 to give drivers more time to sanitize the interior of the buses.

A release from the city added that every third route has been eliminated for drivers to clean and disinfect the buses, but they are otherwise running on normal schedules.

Updated schedules can be found at cityofwinona.com.