Winona to see big benefits from recently passed Minnesota bonding bill including new bike path

Now that the Minnesota bonding bill has been passed, the city of Winona and the area as a whole can enjoy the many benefits that were created by it.

A Winona specific projects were included in the bonding bill and had $2 million provided to it.

A bike path is set to be created along the Mississippi Riverfront with the money now available with the bonding bill.

Current plans for the bike path is for it to run from at least Walnut Street to slightly past St. Charles Street, which includes the path going through Bay State Milling Company, Northern States Power Company, Miller Waste Mills Inc., and city of Winona property, along with possibly the unknown buy-in parcels of the Secretary of Agriculture and Michaels Lighting Inc.

After this path is created, it may be extended in the future along the river.

Additionally, $14 million dollars for Port Assistance Fund, which is spread out between Winona, St. Paul, Duluth and Red Wing, was provided in the bonding bill.

Winona State University received $4.1 million and Minnesota State College Southeast received $1.4 million to help preserve higher education assets, like roofs, heating and air condition systems and more.

