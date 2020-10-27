Winona to see big benefits from recently passed Minnesota bonding bill including new bike path

Now that the Minnesota bonding bill has been passed, the city of Winona and the area as a whole can enjoy the many benefits that were created by it.
A Winona specific projects were included in the bonding bill and had $2 million provided to it.
A bike path is set to be created along the Mississippi Riverfront with the money now available with the bonding bill.
Current plans for the bike path is for it to run from at least Walnut Street to slightly past St. Charles Street, which includes the path going through Bay State Milling Company, Northern States Power Company, Miller Waste Mills Inc., and city of Winona property, along with possibly the unknown buy-in parcels of the Secretary of Agriculture and Michaels Lighting Inc.
After this path is created, it may be extended in the future along the river.
Additionally, $14 million dollars for Port Assistance Fund, which is spread out between Winona, St. Paul, Duluth and Red Wing, was provided in the bonding bill.
Winona State University received $4.1 million and Minnesota State College Southeast received $1.4 million to help preserve higher education assets, like roofs, heating and air condition systems and more.
Support Local Journalism
For the new Winona County jail, the bonding bill provided $700,000.
Minnesota State Sen. Jeremy Miller (R-Winona), State Representative Gene Pelowski, DFL-Winona, and Winona Mayor Mark Peterson showed their appreciation Tuesday during a news conference for the work that city officials put in to help make these requests for local funding possible.
About the success with the bonding bill, Miller said, “Not only is this going to have a huge benefit to the Winona area, but it’s going to have a huge economic boost in jobs in communities throughout the state of Minnesota.”
Pelowski said that he believes the funding for these projects would not have been made available without the entire legislature visiting Winona and southwest Minnesota in 2019 for three days.
Pelowski helped lead the way for the legislature to visit the community and hold a mini-session, which priorly happened decades before.
Peterson said that he believes this bonding bill is one of many examples of how that visit will benefit the future of Winona.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.