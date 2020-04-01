Winona to double-down on social-distancing enforcement

Winona is doubling down on enforcing social distancing in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The city is taking a particular look at the park system and will be placing signs throughout encouraging people to practice safe and healthy behavior in accordance with Minnesota's Stay-At-Home order.

The signs are expected to be up by the end of Wednesday.

The Stay-At-Home order by Gov. Walz is expected to last until at least April 10, but it is possible for it to be extended if COVID-19 appears to be getting worse.

In addition to placing signs in public parks, there will be an increase in patrol by the Winona Police Department and other city staff in accordance to the Minnesota’s Stay-At-Home order, which stipulates a temporary prohibition on group gatherings and maintaining social distancing.

This proactive effort by the city comes after receiving multiple reports of people playing basketball, and other sports, that require close contact, as well people gathering in large groups at parks.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}