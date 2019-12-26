With the help of a federal grant, the Minnesota Department of Health will be allocating $3.3 million toward redeveloping homes with lead-based paint across southeastern Minnesota.
Winona is one of the counties that qualified for the grant.
However, the city must apply for the grant first.
“They’re still setting up the process where we would request funds from them to do the work,” Lucy McMartin, Winona director of community development, said. “So that step hasn’t been done yet.”
Should Winona be allocated funds from the grant, this will not be the first time the city has received such assistance.
The last time Winona received state or federal money for projects similar to this was in 2014.
McMartin said a reason the city does these kinds of home rehabilitation programs is because of the effect inaction could have on children.
“When we do our housing rehab loan programs, part of what we do is try to reduce the lead impacts in homes,” McMartin said, “because kids are especially susceptible to lead poisoning.”
Even if the city is approved for the grant, a start date for the rehabilitation of selected homes would still take some time.
According to Nick Larson, community development specialist for Winona, there are a number of steps that need to be completed first.
“The first thing that would have to occur is a lead-risk assessment,” Larson said. “And those test results take roughly a two-week time period.”
Larson said qualified and certified lead contractors would then be selected by the city, and homeowners would choose who they would want to work on their home.
After that, it is a matter of when the homeowner can have work begin and when the contractors can start.
“Depending on how busy the contactors are at this point in time, it probably won’t be for another couple of months that work could commence,” she said.
