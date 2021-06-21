Winona Steamboat Days 2021 results announced

Steamboat Days organizers have released the winners of some of their annual events from this past weekend's festivities.
Grand Parade
Winners for visiting royalty were Houston Hoedown Days in first place; Goodview Days in second place; La Crescent Applefest in third place; and Arcadia Broiler Days in fourth place.
Winners for non-high school musical marching were the Little Warriors in first place and the First Brigade Band in second place.
First place winners for motorized units and horse and animal units were Daddy O's Wheelers and DW Koss Stage Coach, respectively. There were no others awarded in these categories.
As for novelty units, the winners were Sam and the Giant Wheel in first place; La Hacienda Dancers in second place; Warriors Baton Corp in third place; and Pumpkin Cannon in fourth place.
Commercial unit winners were Little Caesars Pizza in first place and Borkowski Towing and Salvage in second place.
Kiddie Parade
The "Games of the XXXII Olympiad"-themed kiddie parade's winners were Merchants Bank in first place and the Mollie Brink family in second place with their float named "Our Olympic Spirit".
Treasure Hunt
Matt Hovey, Jodi Koehler and Mari Bublitz won together as they split the prize of four tickets to the Winona Boat Tour.
Each of them knew two of the five locations in the hunt.
Kids Fishing
For ages 3 to 6 years old, the winners were Ettrick Sonnenberg in first place; Kaelin Schewe in second place; and Zakia Pruka in third place.
As for participants between 7 and 10 years old, the winners were Landen Mueller in first place; Nathan Hengel in second place; and Holden Scoville in third place.
The winners for participants between 11 and 14 years old were Summit Viestenz in first place; Max May in second place; and Max Rumpca in third place.
Winners were determined by the weight of the fish that they caught.
Next year's Steamboat Days will be held from June 15-19. Future updates about 2022 Steamboat Days will be released on winonasteamboatdays.com.