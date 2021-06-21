Winona Steamboat Days 2021 results announced

Steamboat Days organizers have released the winners of some of their annual events from this past weekend's festivities.

Grand Parade

Winners for visiting royalty were Houston Hoedown Days in first place; Goodview Days in second place; La Crescent Applefest in third place; and Arcadia Broiler Days in fourth place.

Winners for non-high school musical marching were the Little Warriors in first place and the First Brigade Band in second place.

First place winners for motorized units and horse and animal units were Daddy O's Wheelers and DW Koss Stage Coach, respectively. There were no others awarded in these categories.

As for novelty units, the winners were Sam and the Giant Wheel in first place; La Hacienda Dancers in second place; Warriors Baton Corp in third place; and Pumpkin Cannon in fourth place.

Commercial unit winners were Little Caesars Pizza in first place and Borkowski Towing and Salvage in second place.

Kiddie Parade

The "Games of the XXXII Olympiad"-themed kiddie parade's winners were Merchants Bank in first place and the Mollie Brink family in second place with their float named "Our Olympic Spirit".

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}