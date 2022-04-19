 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winona State University's RN to BSN online program named second best in the state

Winona State University has been declared to have the second best registered nurse to Bachelor of Science in nursing program in Minnesota in 2022, according to the website RegisteredNursing.org.

The online program started to be offered at the university in fall 2020, according to the university’s website.

The program’s classes are online, based out of WSU’s Rochester campus, and are taught in an asynchronous format, according to the program’s description.

Winona State’s RN to BSN program is only out ranked on the list by The College of St. Scholastica’s program.

In 2021, Winona State University’s RN to BSN online program topped RegisteredNursing.org’s list for Minnesota.

RegisteredNursing.org helps educate people about the nursing career field and connect them to potential education programs and job openings.

