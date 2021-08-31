Winona State University's Game Day Experience starts Thursday

The Warrior Game Day Experience is about to kick off for the 2021 Winona State University football season.
It will start Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. and will continue through November 13.
At 7 p.m. the football team hosts Concordia University, St. Paul.
Warrior Game Day Experience events are free for the community with plenty to do ranging from giveaways to food trucks to live music.
All members of the WSU and surrounding communities are invited to be part of the excitement and help boost campus and fan spirit before each WSU home football game.
This family-friendly event will include games and activities for children, picnic areas, and opportunities to interact with WSU student clubs and local Winona business partners.
Game Day Experience will take place on Johnson Street just North of Mark streets prior to each home football game during the 2021 season. Don’t miss the Warrior Walk, featuring the WSU football team, coaches, dance team and cheer team an hour and five minutes before the start of each game.
On Sept. 2 only, there will be a special arrival from the Land O’Lakes Title IX Tour bus, which was made in honor of the 50th anniversary of the landmark federal legislation and the impact on women’s sports.
A reminder that Mark Street between Huff and Main streets will be closed to through traffic during Game Day Experience, and drivers can anticipate increased traffic flow on both Main and Huff.
For future dates of WSU's Game Day Experience events, visit winona.edu.
IN PHOTOS: Tom Sawyer leading Winona State football
