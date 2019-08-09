Winona State University student Lumono Lowala, 20, of Rochester, Minn., drowned Thursday at a beach in Aghaming Park near the Wagon Bridge in Buffalo County.
The Winona County Law Enforcement received a report at 4:05 p.m. of a male who did not resurface after going under the water.
The Winona Police Department and Winona County Sheriff’s Office responded. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department was notified because the park is a part of Buffalo County.
According to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office: “Based on statements from the scene, Lumono Lowala went into the water that was unfamiliar to him in Aghaming Park in Buffalo County. Lumono could not swim and went off of a dropoff in the water a little ways from the beach. Lumono went under and from statements friends saw him wave and they immediately ran down and jumped in the water while another called 911.”
The Winona Dive and Rescue team recovered Lowala and life-saving measures were taken. Lowala was transported to a hospital by Winona Ambulance. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
