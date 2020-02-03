Winona State University’s dance team will be giving children the opportunity to explore their passion of dancing during an annual kids’ clinic from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Feb. 15 in WSU's Integrated Wellness Center.
Children, ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade, will learn different dancing techniques, along with a routine that they will later perform at the WSU Women’s basketball game that afternoon.
“It’s always been a great turnout,” WSU sophomore Emma Ebbinger, who is a captain for the dance team, said.
Each year, she said, the team sees about 65 to 70 children participating.
“It’s just a really fun thing, because, personally, I love kids and then just like sharing dance with them. It’s a really fun day,” Lorel Breuer, another sophomore and captain for the team, said.
Both students helped with last year’s dance clinic, too.
Ebbinger said she enjoyed seeing the kids “spark up” when they started to practice the routine.
She said her favorite moments were “just seeing the joy on their face and how much — even though they don’t really know us — they look up to us in that aspect.”
Breuer said she enjoyed seeing the students interact with each other last year. She felt like it was a good opportunity for them to spend time on campus and ask questions to and get to know those who are older.
“It’s fun to share our passions with them,” she said.
Ebbinger said dancing is a way for her to escape from other problems in her life.
Breuer shared that she’s been dancing since she was two and a half years old, so it’s become an outlet for her when she’s facing difficulties, too.
“It’s always something that’s been there for me,” Breuer said.
It’s beneficial to both the dance team and the children, Ebbinger said.
“It makes them feel involved with older kids and we get involved with the community in that way as well,” she said.
From 3 to 6 p.m. that day, family members and the community can also attend the Warrior Game Day Experience for free outside of McCown Gym. The options available to entertain include student and community booths, vendors, and children’s activities at the Junior Warrior Zone.
Registration for the dance clinic, which is open until Feb. 8, includes a fee of $25. The fee helps cover the cost of a light snack during the day, along with pom poms and a bag that the children can bring home with them.
There is a limit of 65 children that can participate.
To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/WSUDanceClinic2020.
For questions or more information, contact Ebbinger at emmaebbinger@gmail.com.
