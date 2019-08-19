Winona State University Move-In Day will take place Tuesday on Main and West campuses. The busiest times are generally around 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Traffic delays can be expected along Huff, Mark, Main and Sarnia streets and around the West campus area. Traffic flow adjustments will be made in these areas between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Traffic flow maps are available at winona.edu/housing/moving.asp.
