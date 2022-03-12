 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID-19 IN WINONA

Winona State University, Minnesota State College Southeast drop their mask mandates

Both Winona State University and Minnesota State College Southeast have ended their mask mandates in response to the recent decrease in Winona County's case rate.

"Individuals may choose to continue wearing masks, and we should respect and support the choices of others, except when mask-wearing may present a safety risk," WSU wrote on its website.

Masks are now only mandated at WSU when a person is inside the university's Office of Health and Wellness Services.

As for MSCSE, the college did remind its community on its website that masks may still be required at clinic sites and at off-site learning opportunities, depending on the rules at the location.

Chad Dull

Dull

Chad Dull, MSCSE's vice president of Student Success, said about the recent changes in the COVID-19 protocols, "Safety is always our first priority, so we will continue to monitor CDC guidance and local data closely to set our policies.

"It is also important to us to live our #MSCSoutheastCares culture, which means that while masking is now optional, we treat everyone’s choices for safety with respect," Dull said.

Saint Mary's University's continues to have a mask mandate in place for some situations, including in classrooms, according to the university's website Friday. For specific rules related to the mandate, visit the university's website at smumn.edu

