Winona State University graduate heads to Guatemala to serve with Peace Corps

“Personally, I hope to find out what I want to do for the rest of my life and get the experience,” Streukens said.

The first three months of his time in Guatemala will be spent with a host family as he takes time learning the language and culture.

After this introduction, he will officially begin his service with the Peace Corps and will be assigned to a community to work and live in for two years.

According to the Peace Corps: “Streukens will work in cooperation with the local people and partner organizations on sustainable, community-based development projects that improve the lives of people in Guatemala and help Streukens develop leadership, technical and cross-cultural skills that will give him a competitive edge when he returns home. Peace Corps volunteers return from service as global citizens well-positioned for professional opportunities in today’s global job market.”

After the Peace Corps, Streukens is considering attending graduate school or finding a job in the Winona area.

Streukens’ parents are Winona residents Randy and Christine Streukens.

According to the Peace Corps, Streukens is one of 12 WSU graduates serving with the Peace Corps currently. There have been more than 155 WSU alumni who have served with the Peace Corps since it began in 1961.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.