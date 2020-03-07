Winona State University graduate heads to Guatemala to serve with Peace Corps

A Winona State University graduate left for Guatemala earlier this month to start his time with the Peace Corps as a Rural Development Facilitator volunteer.
Samual Streukens, 23, a Winona Senior High School alumnus, began his path toward the opportunity when he developed an interest in environmental sustainability during high school.
Once he left high school, he became more interested in politics and other subjects as he studied them at WSU.
“I didn’t really know what I wanted to do,” Streukens said.
Studying abroad widened his horizons, though, and led to him majoring in global studies. He graduated in 2019.
Streukens worked at Westfield and Cedar Valley Golf Course and at Coca-Cola before starting with the Peace Corps.
“This experience, I think, combines both my passions, so going to another country and working toward sustainability,” he said.
His family is comfortable with him serving because he studied abroad in Sweden and Norway during college and traveled on his own before, but bad news related to Guatemala in the media does concern them slightly, Streukens said.
He said the Peace Corps does make sure the volunteers and the sites they are at are safe, though.
“Personally, I hope to find out what I want to do for the rest of my life and get the experience,” Streukens said.
The first three months of his time in Guatemala will be spent with a host family as he takes time learning the language and culture.
After this introduction, he will officially begin his service with the Peace Corps and will be assigned to a community to work and live in for two years.
According to the Peace Corps: “Streukens will work in cooperation with the local people and partner organizations on sustainable, community-based development projects that improve the lives of people in Guatemala and help Streukens develop leadership, technical and cross-cultural skills that will give him a competitive edge when he returns home. Peace Corps volunteers return from service as global citizens well-positioned for professional opportunities in today’s global job market.”
After the Peace Corps, Streukens is considering attending graduate school or finding a job in the Winona area.
Streukens’ parents are Winona residents Randy and Christine Streukens.
According to the Peace Corps, Streukens is one of 12 WSU graduates serving with the Peace Corps currently. There have been more than 155 WSU alumni who have served with the Peace Corps since it began in 1961.