Winona State University’s Fall 2019 Commencement ceremonies will be held at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dec. 13 in the McCown Gymnasium of Memorial Hall, 175 W Mark St., Winona.
More than 500 students will participate in the ceremonies, which will include the College of Business, the College of Education and the College of Science and Engineering. The afternoon ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. and include the College of Liberal Arts and the College of Nursing and Health Sciences.
Tickets are not required and doors open one hour before each ceremony. Alternate viewing locations include the Robert DuFresne Performing Arts Center Recital Hall, the Integrated Wellness Complex, Room 143 and online at https://www.winona.edu/commencement/live-stream.asp.
The ceremonies will be broadcast live on HBC TV 25, and rebroadcast each ceremony during the weekend. The 9:30 a.m. ceremony will re-air at 8 p.m. and the 1 p.m. ceremony will air at 10 p.m. Dec. 14 and 15.
For more information visit <&underline>https://www.winona.edu/commencement/</&underline> or call the University Communications Office at 507-457-5024.
