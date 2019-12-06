The Winona State University choirs will present the Christmas portion of Handel’s “Messiah” during their “sing-in style” concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 7 in the Winona State University’s Harriet Johnson Auditorium, Somsen Hall, 175 W Mark St., Winona.
The concert will include the North Stars Boys’ Choir, the WSU Concert Choir and Women’s Chorus and soloists Alan Dunbar, Baroque specialist David Echelard, and WSU students Hope Willenbrink, Linden Kirscht, Meghan Knudsen, Allisa Deetz and Emma Cory.
You have free articles remaining.
The ”sing-in” concept of the evening is unique by inviting the audience to sing along with the choirs. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own music scores to the performance or purchase music at the door.
Tickets will be available at the door, costing $10 for adults. Senior citizens, WSU faculty, staff and students with a WSU ID being admitted free of charge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.