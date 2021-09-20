Winona State tops in Minnesota in U.S. Best Colleges List

Winona State University has been recognized as the No. 1 public school in the State of Minnesota, according to U.S. News and World Report’s 2022 rankings. WSU shares the top slot with University of Minnesota-Duluth.

On the comprehensive list of all public and private universities in Minnesota, WSU is tied for fourth (again with UMD).

Overall in the region, Winona State is ranked No. 41—tied with UMD and University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire—among all public and private Midwestern universities. When narrowing the search to public universities, WSU is ranked 8th in the Midwest.

WSU continues to be recognized as one of the Best Colleges for Veterans, ranking as the top public school for veterans in Minnesota and the 16th overall in the Midwest (both tied with UMD).

The university is also ranked third in Social Mobility for public universities in Minnesota (tied with St. Cloud State University and UMD).

This ranking recognizes WSU’s success in enrolling and graduating large proportions of economically disadvantaged students.