Dr. Jonathan Locust, director of the Winona State University's Inclusion and Diversity Office, invites students, campus community and Winona community members to participate in a program series entitled "Expanding Perspectives" to be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, Feb. 10-14.
The first event of the week will be a visit from speaker Sonnie Hereford, the first black child to enter Alabama's historically segregated schools, with speakers throughout the week from the Intercultural Mutual Assistance Association, two artists "telling radical truths" and a local professor speaking on an adoption from Korea.
Monday through Thursday's events will be held in the Miller Auditorium, Stark Hall 103, 175 W. Mark St., Winona.
The last event of the series will be an activism workshop presented by Locust and staff aimed at exploring the Knowledge, Empowerment, Advocacy and Pluralism Center and sharing positive ways for students to engage in activism. This workshop will be held in the KEAP Center within Kryzsko Commons, 250 W. 10th St.
For more information, visit winona.edu/inclusion-diversity/events.asp
