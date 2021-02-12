Winona State students instrumental in vaccine rollouts

In the meantime, while the larger group of nursing students are on the docket for their own vaccines, 16 nursing students from Winona and some from Rochester are already in the mix to be vaccinated and brought into the fold to help with current efforts. WSU nursing faculty have also been hands on at community vaccine clinics and recently were part of 450 vaccines being administered in six hours.

“We are hoping to give more vaccines than 450 when we really ramp up,” said Cindy Bork, an associate nursing professor.

WSU nursing student Abigail Ziebell, who is one of the few vaccinated nursing students who helped with a recent vaccine clinic, said it’s an honor to help with vaccine efforts and has been a source of pride.

“I’m proud to go into this field because I know I can make a difference,” she said. “The vaccinations are a big step towards us going back to our own lives and being able to interact with people like we did before.”

Earlier this month Ziebell got to see the impact of the field she will be entering after her graduation in May. While working at a vaccination site in Winona, she talked with residents who were being observed for adverse reactions after being vaccinated.