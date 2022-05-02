Winona State spring commencement ceremonies set for Friday

More than 1,000 students will participate in Winona State University Spring 2022 Commencement Friday, May 6, in McCown Gymnasium in Memorial Hall on the Winona campus.

The first ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. and include the College of Nursing & Health Sciences. The second ceremony will begin at noon and include College of Business and College of Education. The third ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. and include College of Liberal Arts and College of Science & Engineering.

Doors open 30 minutes prior to each ceremony. At this time, masks are not required but are recommended. For more information, visit the WSU COVID-19 website.

The ceremonies will be live streamed, and remote viewing sites will be made available in the Harriet Johnson Auditorium in Somsen Hall and in the Vivian Fusillo Theatre in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center. Tickets are not required for the remote viewing site. The Livestream will be available at: winona.edu/commencement.

The commencement ceremonies also will be broadcast live on HBC TV 25 on Friday, May 6. HBC TV 25 will rebroadcast each ceremony as follows: 9 a.m. Ceremony: College of Nursing and Health Sciences - May 7 and 8 at 6 p.m.; Noon Ceremony: College of Education and College of Business - May 7 and 8 at 8 p.m.; 3 p.m. Ceremony: College of Liberal Arts and College of Science and Engineering - May 7 and 8 at 10 p.m.

For more information, please visit winona.edu/commencement.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0