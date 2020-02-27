Winona State Retiree Center to offer 'What is Poetry?' class

The WSU Retiree Center's Senior University program will host "What is Poetry?" from 2 to 3:30 p.m. March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 and April 7 in Maxwell Hall, room 259, 175 W. Mark St., Winona.

The class, taught by Emilio DeGrazia, will examine poetry types, structures, manifestos and cultural motives, with discussions in the hope of clarifying how language shapes the sense of reality as well as what is entertaining, important and real.