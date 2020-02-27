Winona State recognized for environmental commitment

Winona State University was recognized by the Princeton Review in its 2019 edition of “The Princeton Review’s Guide to Green Colleges.”

The Princeton Review chose the 413 schools it profiles through annual surveys distributed to administrators and selected schools based on their commitment to the environment and sustainability.

WSU implemented a series of initiatives to create a healthier and more sustainable campus and community of learners.

“Among the most critical institutional commitments are the President’s Climate Commitment pledge to pursue carbon neutrality, the addition of a WSU Student Green Fee, the idea of which was initiated by students, and the establishment and expansion of WSU’s sustainability minor,” said Nathan Engstrom, WSU’s sustainability officer.

“Students play a critical role in advocating for sustainability and providing leadership across a wide range of policy and practice arenas,” Engstrom said.

Student Sustainability Assistants create opportunities for peers to engage in learning opportunities and projects that promote a more sustainable lifestyle.