Winona State making "significant headway" in meeting racial equity goals

Winona State has offered an update on how it is striving to increase racial equity across its campus.

Last year, the university detailed 15 goals it was pursuing in its effort to promote racial equity. A specific goal was the creation of a George Floyd Scholarship that has amassed more than $4,000 and is on its way toward its $30,000 goal.

Once the scholarship is fully endowed, WSU’s office of equity and inclusive excellence stated, it can award $1,000 to students of color and last in perpetuity.

Despite the scholarship seeming like it’s a long way from reaching its goal, the school expressed optimism in doing so.

“People are always going to donate to causes they know or are passionate about,” said Jonathan Locust, associate vice president of equity and inclusive excellence. “There’s a lot of education that needs to be done as to why people should be donating to these causes.”

Another goal the university has made concerted efforts in achieving is encouraging and supporting peaceful protests.

Locust said that if a student asks for support in sharing information about an upcoming protest, his office will happily share it.

“We absolutely do that,” he said.