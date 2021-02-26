Winona State making "significant headway" in meeting racial equity goals

Winona State has offered an update on how it is striving to increase racial equity across its campus.
Last year, the university detailed 15 goals it was pursuing in its effort to promote racial equity. A specific goal was the creation of a George Floyd Scholarship that has amassed more than $4,000 and is on its way toward its $30,000 goal.
Once the scholarship is fully endowed, WSU’s office of equity and inclusive excellence stated, it can award $1,000 to students of color and last in perpetuity.
Despite the scholarship seeming like it’s a long way from reaching its goal, the school expressed optimism in doing so.
“People are always going to donate to causes they know or are passionate about,” said Jonathan Locust, associate vice president of equity and inclusive excellence. “There’s a lot of education that needs to be done as to why people should be donating to these causes.”
Another goal the university has made concerted efforts in achieving is encouraging and supporting peaceful protests.
Locust said that if a student asks for support in sharing information about an upcoming protest, his office will happily share it.
“We absolutely do that,” he said.
Other noted efforts the university has strived toward are organizing more campus conversations about racism, preparing a task force of culturally competent professionals, issuing a joint statement with other higher education institutions to condemn racism and working with the Winona Police Department to ensure safe, respectful and equitable policing, among other important goals.
In order to facilitate more conversations about racism, a study group Race Matters Study Cohorts has been created to last the entire academic year.
More than 40 people signed up for the group, which was more than capacity could handle. In order to accommodate everyone, two groups of 24 people were created, and they meet every other week to have in-depth conversations led by Locust.
“It’s all about people relating the content to their experiences,” Locust said. “If we can center this content around our experiences, we can have discussions and concrete examples to show how relatable we really are.”
While there is more do be done, Locust said the university is making “significant headway” in meeting its goals.
To see a comprehensive breakdown of each of the 15 goals and the steps the university has taken toward meeting them, visit Winona State News.