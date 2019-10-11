The Winona State homecoming football game scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday against Minot Point has been postponed because of inclement weather and travel conditions in North Dakota.
The game will be played at noon Sunday.
The volleyball game against Augustana also has been moved to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Warrior Waddle, set for 8 a.m. Saturday; the homecoming parade, set for 10 a.m. Saturday; and the Game Day Experience, set for 11 a.m. Saturday, have not been changed.
