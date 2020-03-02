Winona State cancels travel amid threat of coronavirus; St. Mary's summons two students home

Winona State and Saint Mary’s universities are taking precautions to ensure their students steer clear of countries affected by the coronavirus, with Winona State suspending all university-sponsored international travel until Aug. 31.
Winona State’s decision comes in response to Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra suspending all Minnesota State-related international travel indefinitely.
WSU President Scott R. Olson sent a message to the campus Monday stating that the health of the school’s students is a priority.
“We do not take this decision lightly, nor its impact on members of our community,” Olson said. “Our goal is to ensure the health and safety of WSU’s students and employees in the face of the high level of uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and the spread of the coronavirus, and we are committed to taking the steps necessary to protect our community.”
Olson said the university will continue to monitor reports from the Centers for Disease Control and will update the campus as new information becomes known.
In an announcement released on Friday, Winona State urged its students and faculty to practice respiratory etiquette and to wash their hands frequently, stay at home if they are sick, as well as request from faculty and supervisor to be flexible with those who are sick or are treating loved ones who are sick.
Saint Mary’s University has also initiated action amid the threat of the coronavirus, having called two students home from their study abroad program in Rome after Italy reported that the threat level for COVID-19 had risen to Level 3, the highest warning level by the Centers for Disease Control.
A country with a Warning Level 3 is at risk of outbreak of infectious disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control, and recommends people to avoid nonessential travel to countries with the warning.
Ann Merchlewitz, Saint Mary’s general counsel and university secretary, said the university is at low-risk due to the school having a small study abroad program.
Merchlewitz added that, while the school is currently on spring break, no travel warnings have been issued to students and that no international students have left to visit their home countries.
Saint Mary’s has a study abroad program planned for May, but that could change if warning level associated with the planned countries changes.
“If any of the countries that are involved were to move to a Level 3 -- none of them are Level 3 now -- we would cancel those programs,” Merchlewitz said. “If they’re at Level 2 and there’s evidence of the coronavirus there, we’re going to look at those and make decision on a program-by-program basis.”
Down the river, UW-La Crosse has called for 10 of its study abroad students to return home as concerns about the deadly coronavirus continue to swirl.
The university last week ordered eight students who had been studying in Italy and two students who had been en route to South Korea to head back to the United States, heeding warnings by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC has directed Americans to avoid nonessential travel to Italy and South Korea, which have seen spikes in new coronavirus cases in recent days.
“We’re very carefully following the CDC updates … and safety is always our No. 1 concern,” Chancellor Joe Gow said Monday. “We had students who were en route to South Korea, and they turned around and came back to the United States. We also had students already in Italy, and we’re working to get them back.”
UW-L administrators and health officials have been taking precautions against the coronavirus since January, when the virus, which likely originated from meat and seafood markets in China, made landfall in the United States.
The school’s Student Health Center promptly consulted with students and staff who had recently been out of the country, and determined that none of them were showing symptoms.
Officials also sent an informational email to students, reminding them to practice sound hygiene and see a doctor if they experience flu-like symptoms.
Now, with spring break two weeks away, Gow is instructing students to listen to the CDC and avoid countries where the virus has a particularly strong hold.
“It’s important that people remain calm and follow the guidelines,” he said. “Life goes on, but we do need to take precautions.”
La Crosse’s other four-year university, Viterbo University, has been less inconvenienced by the coronavirus.
Brianna Rice, the school’s study abroad coordinator, said the university has not sent students to any cities or regions affected by the outbreak.
Still, she said, students should protect themselves by washing their hands, by not sharing food or drinks, and by avoiding contact with people who are sick.
Worldwide, 90,000 people are confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus, more than 3,000 of whom have died. Another 45,000 have recovered.
On Monday, health officials in Washington state announced that four more people had died from the virus, bringing the national death toll to six -- all near Seattle.
More than 90 people in the United States have been diagnosed with the virus, including a Dane County, Wisconsin, man who was deemed healthy and released from isolation last week.