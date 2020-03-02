Winona State cancels travel amid threat of coronavirus; St. Mary's summons two students home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Down the river, UW-La Crosse has called for 10 of its study abroad students to return home as concerns about the deadly coronavirus continue to swirl.

The university last week ordered eight students who had been studying in Italy and two students who had been en route to South Korea to head back to the United States, heeding warnings by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC has directed Americans to avoid nonessential travel to Italy and South Korea, which have seen spikes in new coronavirus cases in recent days.

“We’re very carefully following the CDC updates … and safety is always our No. 1 concern,” Chancellor Joe Gow said Monday. “We had students who were en route to South Korea, and they turned around and came back to the United States. We also had students already in Italy, and we’re working to get them back.”

UW-L administrators and health officials have been taking precautions against the coronavirus since January, when the virus, which likely originated from meat and seafood markets in China, made landfall in the United States.

The school’s Student Health Center promptly consulted with students and staff who had recently been out of the country, and determined that none of them were showing symptoms.