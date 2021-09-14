Winona spotlighted as setting of a new graphic novel series

"I was thinking back to living in Winona and going to high school and junior high there. And I thought back to some ghost stories that I had heard, and I thought, whoa, those are really interesting and wondered if there's a story there. Could I create a story around these ghost stories?" he continued.

While the stories didn't end up focusing on those particular ghost stories, the original inspiration influenced him to continue to have the stories set in Winona.

He shared that he has also enjoyed looking back on the formative moments of his life during those school years.

Similar to the age he was while living in Winona, the series focuses on teenagers and their adventures.

"Four eighth grade nerds team up with three popular kids to find a supernatural relic in a haunted monastery. As they unlock clues to its location, they find surprising heroes, unexpected first loves, and a cutthroat secret society out to claim the relic for its own dark purposes. It’s a love letter to the 1980s and the weird wonder of growing up at any time," Boyd described the plot of "Winona Forever."

Boyd said that the stories have been easy to write, as they've captured his heart and he's enjoyed writing the tales of the characters involved.