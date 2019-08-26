Ross Freeman-Herdina, a social studies teacher at Winona Senior High School, recently took a week this summer to experience a world outside of the classroom, immersing himself instead in Winona’s Benchmark facilities.
By participating in the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce’s Teacher in the Workplace program, a part of the chamber’s Business Education Network, Freeman-Herdina was able to see, experience and learn about different aspects of the local branch of the worldwide company.
At Benchmark, the teacher was able to experience sides of the business that included different parts of production and operations, equipment maintenance and supply chain, along with other aspects.
“It really gives (teachers) an opportunity to take what they teach in the classroom and the activities that go on in academics, and how does that apply to the business world,” said Corey Hancock, Benchmark’s vice president of strategic accounts.
“The goal for them is to be able to take what goes on in the business world and bring it back to the classroom,” Hancock said. “How do they apply it? How do they give examples? How do they take what they teach in the classroom, and again, apply it to real-world experiences?”
Freeman-Herdina said, “I was interested in being part of the program, specifically, because I wanted to have an exposure to local companies and the kind of opportunities they offered students on all educational tracks to help kind of promote local businesses and maybe help our population kind of be sustainable.”
Benchmark has been involved for the program’s three years of existence, so Hancock and other staff members have been able to see a range of teachers spend time at the facilities.
“We’ve had a range of backgrounds of teachers all the way from physics teachers very technically focused to this year, the teacher was a social studies teacher, so obviously a little bit different focus, a little bit different perspective on business and what they’re looking for,” Hancock said.
For Freeman-Herdina, his week was set up like a normal work week, with each day changing. When he started, he was first educated on what Benchmark is.
Benchmark, a contract manufacturer, is based in Tempe, Arizona, and has sites around the globe. The company is hired to make products for other companies, and the Minnesota locations focus on medical technologies, aerospace and defense and computing.
After learning in-depth information about the company, Freeman-Herdina spent his time learning about production operations, the work done by different types of engineers, the research-and-development team, test teams, the laboratory and the supply chain planning teams, along with many other components along the way.
“The thing was really interesting because I met with individuals in just about each and every department and got to know their stories and what got them to the positions they’re in and the interest they have that directed them into that career,” Freeman-Herdina said. “And they went, we went from displaying their actual work to me, what it involves and what their day-to-day life is like in the position that they have.”
Hancock said being involved in this program allows Benchmark to be even more a part of the community and helps people in the area to understand what the company is and does.
“It’s just a great way for us to partner with the community, to partner with learning institutions,” Hancock said.
Freeman-Herdina said the program is a way for teachers to be better educated on how to talk with students about possible future jobs.
“For teachers that have not had professional experience outside of teaching before, this is a wonderful program for them to have a greater knowledge of career choices that are out there in the surrounding area, but just in the economy at large,” he said.
“The experiences have offered support for the problem-based learning and design-thinking curriculums that are already in place within my curriculum,” he said. “So if anything, it’s a good mass of what we’re doing is trying to build team players, people that can work well in groups, people that have independent thinking skills. So it was good to have that validation of our choices in those curriculums.”
For more information about the program, visit www.winonachamber.com.
