Winona Senior High to serve close to 400 meals at annual Thanksgiving dinner

“This Thanksgiving is going to be different than any other Thanksgiving over the last so many years,” WSHS activities director Casey Indra said. “Some of these cases, the seniors may not have families that will be here this year. So we just felt as a district, this was still a good thing to do. We can do it safely.”

Like seemingly everything in life right now, planning this out has not been easy.

According to Stevens, the student council had been planning the event since late September, working closely with school administration and staff in order to be able to continue the tradition of at least 10 years in a safe manner during these challenging times. But those plans had to be reworked after Gov. Tim Walz released his latest orders on Wednesday, calling for the pause of all student activities. So instead, staff will be volunteering in place of the students, who are barred to complete any physical, face-to-face help.

It was a bit disappointing for the students, but the fact that the event can still go on during these difficult times is a triumph for the Winona community.