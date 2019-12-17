Four Winona Senior High School students were recognized Monday for their work on a marketing campaign for Winona County ASAP on the dangers of vaping.
Brandon Scott, Nicole Miller, Cooper Hancock and Colton Beier were honored during Winona County ASAP’s year-end celebration at Nate & Ally’s Frozen Treat Creations.
The four students, members of the Tech Nest at the high school, created a series of anti-vaping commercials, one of which is shown at the Winona 7 movie theater and can be seen on the Winona County ASAP Facebook page.
You have free articles remaining.
The Tech Nest is a student group that helps the WSHS community with technology issues. It also livestreams Winona Area Public Schools athletic events, music concerts, public meetings and more in addition to producing other video and audio projects, such as the Hawk Now web series.
Winona County Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention is a coalition of community members devoted to cultivating a drug-free culture for children and teens in the Winona area.
E-cigarette use, also known as vaping or JUULing, has become a top priority for the group. Teen vaping has increased 50% in Minnesota since 2014, and in Winona County 16.7% of 11th graders used e-cigarettes in the past month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.