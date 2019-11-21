Winona Senior High School was locked down about 2:15 p.m. Thursday after a physical altercation at the school, according to a post on the Winona Police Department’s Facebook page.
Two juvenile females were fighting, according to the department. School safety specialists and the school resource officer responded to the incident.
After two other students joined the altercation, other officers were called.
According to a Facebook post by Winona Area Public Schools, the school was placed in lockdown “in order to address the situation and maintain the safety of students and staff.”
High school students will be released at the normal time, according to assistant principal Isaac Matzek.
WAPS said an afternoon bus transfer of elementary students was moved to Lake Street and the students were helped by district office staff to find the correct buses and to stay safe.
First tier buses are on time, according to the district.
The police department said there were no injuries reported yet from the altercation.
The altercation is under investigation.
