Winona sees effects of national economy

In Winona, much like the rest of the country, the business community has been weathering the storm through the pandemic. At year’s end, there’s a wait-and-see as inflation and supply chain delays have a big impact.

Christie Ransom, head of the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce, called the relationship between the economy and businesses “a two-pronged approach.”

“The business sector, in all facets, supports capitalism in the economy and how that all fits together. And obviously, when you’re employing workers, those workers support the economy in how they shop or purchase goods or buy a house or a car what have you,” Ransom said. “Additionally, though, they’re affected by the economy. So in the economy when inflation is high or supply chains are an issue, they are affected by that so their cost of goods might increase or they might have to pay workers higher wages to compete or to be relevant.”

But that doesn’t mean that the economy hasn’t had a massive influence on day-to-day operations of businesses.

“If businesses are struggling if they are not making the money that they project or that they need to meet their budgetary definitions, they will look — that’s when you see layoffs or decreased job positions, or people going from full time to part time so they don’t have to pay benefits or decrease wages,” Ransom said.

Ransom said the state of Minnesota has been one of the leaders in the nation in terms of getting ahead of the economic effects of the pandemic. The state currently has a $7.7 billion surplus heading into the 2022 budget cycle.

She added that there are telltale signs that businesses look at when figuring out the outlook of the economy.

“When we had low gas prices and low interest rates, our economy was sound even in a pandemic, people were doing OK, people were still buying cars and people were still buying things that we don’t necessarily need, but we can purchase,” Ransom said. “That’s when you know the economy is good. When people stop buying those things that they would like but don’t have to have, then we know that the economy is probably not doing so well.”

Another crucial aspect that Ransom mentioned is that each business measures the economy differently, depending on what industry they are a part of.

“You also have to kind of take that into consideration that businesses as a whole can be differently affected by the economy. A small business can’t really always burden the wage increases or the workforce shortage, that a manufacturer might be able to figure out a solution for the same problem,” Ransom said. “A small business might not be able to have the same products or services because of the cost of goods or the supply chain issues where as a larger business can kind of cushion some of those in a bigger budget. So how businesses are affected depending on how the economy looks, can be differently affected and can recover differently.”

Another aspect of day-to-day life that the economy has a huge impact on is the real estate business.

In real estate the relationship with the economy is different in that it relies much more on the idea of supply and demand, according to Emily Barkeim, Sales Manager at Edina Realty Winona.

“I think our housing and the availability for affordable housing also goes with that. I think that’s a struggle right now. I mean, we’re at an all-time low for for inventory on the market,” Barkeim said.

One of the things that the current economy has caused is an increase in asking price for people who are selling their homes. This is a trend that Winona county recorder Bob Bambenek has noticed in the data he records.

“I think with a lot of homes on the market people are either waiting or have been searching for a while,” Barkeim said. “So if the same property comes up and you have several parties competing to get that property, it’s going to likely go for its current list price or even higher and we’ve seen that now over the last 18 months or so.”

The low inventory numbers aren’t necessarily anything new, according to Barkeim, who added she started to see them three years ago. Not only that but Barkeim says that there is a possibility that this low inventory trend could continue for some time.

“It’s just a matter of as we get through some of the offerings that were given all based on the pandemic, as we start to move through that channel, in the mortgage forbearance, and things like that come through, I think that could have an impact on the inventory that we’re seeing in the area,” Barkeim said.

As for what buyers and sellers can do to have the best experience in this market, Barkeim says don’t do it alone.

“I would say always consult with a real estate professional, because the likelihood that they can help guide you through the process is something that we do every day for a living,” Barkeim said. “And when somebody tries to go it alone and either sell on their own or purchase on their own, sometimes things can come up, it costs them more money in the long run, and they might get into situations where they haven’t had to deal with it before.”

