Winona seeks help for contact tracers

Winona city officials are asking residents to cooperate with contract tracers who seek information about the spread of COVID-19.
Contact tracers are trained health workers who follow up with people who may have been in contact with a person infected with COVID-19.
City officials are requesting that if you’re contacted, please provide accurate information to help stem the spread of the virus.
Due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Winona County, and the loosening of stay-at-home orders and physical distancing, contact tracers are vital in the process of helping to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“Contact tracing supports positive patients and warns their contacts of possible exposure to the disease, in order to stop the spread to additional people,” said Betsy Zeller, a public health nurse with Winona County, which is leading local contact tracing efforts.
Contact tracing can save lives by allowing potentially infected residents to seek early diagnosis and treatment, especially those who are immunocompromised or have pre-existing health conditions.
Contact tracing is also an important tool that helps public health workers, health-care organizations and local governments proactively and quickly get testing, protective equipment, resources and assistance to locations where COVID-19 is already spreading or is likely to spread.
Contact tracing information is private and confidential. Contact tracers only ask questions about personal health; they will not ask questions about citizenship, financial information, or other topics. Contact tracers work remotely and will never visit or ask to enter a home or business.
“I call on all residents to participate in contact tracing if they are contacted by county health officials,” Winona Mayor Mark Peterson said. “This is an important tool to protect the health and safety of our community, limit the spread of COVID-19, and ensure those who are infected or exposed get the support and care they need.”
The city’s COVID-19 Community Response Team will document and communicate additional information and resources on contact tracing as they become available.
