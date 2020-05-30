Winona seeks help for contact tracers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Winona city officials are asking residents to cooperate with contract tracers who seek information about the spread of COVID-19.

Contact tracers are trained health workers who follow up with people who may have been in contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

City officials are requesting that if you’re contacted, please provide accurate information to help stem the spread of the virus.

Due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Winona County, and the loosening of stay-at-home orders and physical distancing, contact tracers are vital in the process of helping to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Contact tracing supports positive patients and warns their contacts of possible exposure to the disease, in order to stop the spread to additional people,” said Betsy Zeller, a public health nurse with Winona County, which is leading local contact tracing efforts.

Contact tracing can save lives by allowing potentially infected residents to seek early diagnosis and treatment, especially those who are immunocompromised or have pre-existing health conditions.