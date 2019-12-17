Winona County’s residents are proving to be lucky this flu season so far.
While Minnesota is showing high rates of people suffering from influenza-like symptoms, especially compared to other states nearby, Winona Health has only seen two confirmed cases of influenza, specifically the B type.
Many tests have been conducted, so the low positive rate is promising, infection-control coordinator Lindsey Minard said.
She does suspect that the low rate of influenza may change as the season continues. The flu season only began on Oct. 1 and will continue until the end of May.
Minard expects there were will be more frequent diagnoses made soon, especially those of influenza A.
She is not aware of any influenza-related hospitalizations yet this flu season at Winona Health.
Winona Health is continuing to try to help people become vaccinated throughout the community.
According to Winona Health, 6,280 regular-dose flu shots have been given to employees, volunteers and patients so far this season. For people ages 65 and older, 1,964 higher-dose flu shots have been given.
Minnesota is facing much more difficulty regionally this season.
While states like Wisconsin have season low rates of the flu, according to the Minnesota Department of Health, the state is seeing high frequencies of influenza-like illnesses.
Between Sept. 29 and Dec. 7, 176 people within Minnesota have been hospitalized for influenza-like illnesses. Only eight of these hospitalizations have been reported in southeastern Minnesota.
Fifty-five K-12 schools in Minnesota have seen outbreaks between Sept. 29 and Dec. 7. These outbreaks are counted if 5% or more of the total enrolled in the school are absent or three or more elementary students from the same classroom are absent due to influenza like symptoms.
Three people have lost their lives so far to influenza-like illnesses in the state this season. The median age has been 91 years old, according to the Department of Health.
In previous years, 95 people died from influenza-like illnesses during the 2018-19 season in Minnesota, with a median age of 75 years old.
In 2017-18, 440 people died in Minnesota from influenza-like illnesses, with the median age being 85 years old.
Minard shared three key ways to help avoid the flu: receive a flu shot early in the season; wash your hands with soap and water; and avoid touching your face, especially the T-zone, which includes the forehead, nose, chin and area circling the mouth.
