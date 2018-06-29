Winona Area Public Schools’ Spanish Language Immersion Program has been expanded and renamed.
Rios Spanish Immersion, formerly known as SLIP, is adding a fifth-grade section at Winona Middle School ahead of the 2018-19 school year. The district launched the program for kindergartners and first-graders in 2014 and has added older grades as the original cohort has progressed through school.
“This is a unique program for our area — you usually only see immersion programs in larger metro areas,” Superintendent Rich Dahman said. “This is something that we provide above and beyond the regular curriculum. It gives students and families a wider variety of options.”
Kelly Halvorsen, the district’s outgoing director of learning and teaching, said faculty and staff have been instrumental in helping the program maintain momentum as it filters up to higher grades.
“I think it’s going really well, and the staff has been an integral part of making it work,” she said. “There’s a lot of work behind the scenes that only we see: getting the teachers licensed, finding the interns, finding homestays for the interns from year to year.”
According to Halvorsen, it will be difficult to judge the success of the Rios program until those students reach high school and beyond. For now, she said, administrators are using the program’s retention rate — it’s nearly 100 percent — as a barometer for its success and popularity.
In an attempt to market the program to families, the district recently changed its name to Rios, which means river. It’s common for districts to borrow a word or phrase while naming foreign language programs, Dahman said.
“We use a lot of acronyms in education, and it might not mean much if you said ‘SLIP’ to someone outside the district,” he said. “SLIP is what the program is. This new name gives the program its own identity.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.