Rocky Rohn, perhaps known better as Santa Claus during the Winona holiday season, is at it again with his jolly spirit and charitable character.
Rohn, who has been playing Santa since 2001 and has given every donation he has received since to a cause of his choosing.
In his first year, it was for the victims of 9/11.
“I actually decided to do it after the terrorist attacks in New York City,” Rohn said. “‘I thought, ‘How can I touch the hearts of people, strangers?’”
This year, it is for a family who recently suffered a house fire near Rushford.
“Usually it’s mid-November to the first week of December who I decide I'm going to give the entire amount to,” Rohn said. “This year I heard about the Cords family. I believe it was Halloween morning. I'm more than happy to give the money this year to the family.”
“Eighty percent of the people who I do this for, every year, I don't know,” Rohn added. “It's people I read about or hear about.”
Rohn attributes his decision to play Santa to the pride he receives from doing it, as well as his sympathetic nature.
“I’m just a real sensitive guy, and it gives me pleasure,” Rohn said. “I don't do it for the publicity … It's just I care a lot about people and I see the way the world's going. It's kind of a scary place and if I could, I’d play Santa Claus every day of the year. That's just me.”
With 18 years of experience in the iconic red suit, Rohn has plenty of fond memories -- some touching, some funny -- that keep him putting the suit on every year.
“Last year I played at Springbrook rest home in La Crescent,” Rohn said. “I remember one elderly lady in a wheelchair. She was strong -- I was surprised how strong she was. She pulled me in by my belt and gave me a kiss and said, ‘Santa Claus, you’re the only family I have.’ That I'll always remember.”
In case there is any concern that Rohn will slow down and eventually retire from playing Santa, he puts those concerns to rest.
“I plan on doing this every year,” Rohn said. “There’s no way I’m going to stop. I enjoy it too much … I love kids, I love to make people laugh, to see their smiles and have long-lasting friendships.”
To find out how to help the Cords family, give Rocky Rohn a call at 507-454-5874.
