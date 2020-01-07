Actress Winona Ryder was seen in her namesake Minnesota city this week filming a commercial for Squarespace.
The company, which does software services for website design, was confirmed by Winona arts and culture coordinator Lee Gundersheimer as the one creating the commercial that will include Winona scenes.
Gundersheimer could not confirm whether Ryder was a part of the commercial, but witnesses did see her on the set and being filmed for scenes in downtown Winona.
Ryder, who has been a part of television shows and movies such as “Stranger Things,” “Beetlejuice” and “Heathers,” was born in the Winona area, later leaving the area and skyrocketing to fame.
Tuesday evening, multiple blocks of Third Street, including near Erbert and Gerbert's, were blocked off by police cars.
A post on the Erbert and Gerbert's Facebook page claimed the filming outside of its location was for a Super Bowl commercial.
Fans of the actress, along with those who were just curious about what was going on, stood at the rims of the set watching with fascination and excitement.
Jennifer Rogers, a Winona resident who was watching, said she thinks the commercial being filmed in Winona is amazing.
“(My daughter and I) really love her. My daughter’s favorite movie is ‘Beetlejuice.’ We’ve followed her career,” Rogers said.
While her family isn’t originally from Winona, they have learned about the actress’s connection to the city since moving here.
Roger's daughter was one of the many community members who saw Ryder being filmed in Winona.
Other watchers, Allison Westphal and Brianna Forsell, shared that they came to see the set after their roommate’s employers at work were notified about the upcoming filming. They took the opportunity to go see a celebrity, even in the chilly January weather.
Westphal said she thought the filming was both interesting and exciting.
While Winona Mayor Mark Peterson was limited on his ability to speak about the commercial, similar to others involved in the filming of it, he did share that he would be filmed for part of it on Wednesday.
