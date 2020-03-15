Winona Ryder opens up on her secret life in Minnesota

Those thoughts may have lingered after Ryder moved away.

While she continued to make movies for the next two decades, it was mostly secondary roles: cameoing as Spock’s mother in “Star Trek,” rolling her eyes at Adam Sandler in “Mr. Deeds,” locking lips with Jennifer Aniston on an episode of “Friends.”

But about five years ago, Ryder let it be known that she was ready to get back to meatier work — and open to doing television.

David Simon, best known for creating “The Wire,” jumped at the opportunity, casting her in a small but colorful role of a city council member in his 2015 miniseries, “Show Me a Hero.”

“I’m secretly proud I took advantage of that moment in her life,” said Simon, who first got interested in Ryder when he learned she was a big advocate for his book, “Homicide: A Year on the Killing Streets,” and the TV series that followed, “Homicide: Life on the Street.” “She no longer had to be the child queen in Tim Burton land.”

“Stranger Things,” which came out a year after Simon lured Ryder to the small screen, is the series that reintroduced Ryder as a pop culture icon. “Plot” is poised to become the project that does the same to her stature as an actress.