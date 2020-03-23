Winona restaurants adjust to COVID-19

“I can’t say it’s been going well,” Leaf said in regards to how business has been faring. “It’s been very slow (since) we’re not getting a whole lot of orders … If it continues at this rate, I’ll probably just shut down completely because I’m not seeing enough action to make it worthwhile.”

Leaf added that the closure would only be temporary and that the business will open back up once COVID-19 has subsided.

Bub’s normally employs 34 employees, but due to the state requiring all dining rooms to close, only two people, including Leaf, are still working, with the other being the bar’s cook.

COVID-19 also affected Bubs’ hours, with the business only taking orders from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“We’re just doing it during the week because we feel there are still some office people who are working,” Leaf said. “But we’ve been closing down on the weekends to not entice people to go out … so we’re trying to do our part in that way.”

Acoustic Café, on the other hand, is one of the businesses that have been managing to get by even with the new restrictions they must adhere to.